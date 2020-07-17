El reencuentro de 'Rockefeller Plaza' no consigue desbancar a 'Holey Moley'

'30 Rock'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,4/2
NBC: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 3.390.000 [0,5/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'Don't': 2.660.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 2.930.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.100.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 2.890.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 3.210.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
09:30 - 'Mom' (R): 3.220.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 2.410.000 [0,2/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - '30 Rock Upfront Special': 2.490.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Superstore': 1.140.000 [0,2/2] (3º)
09:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 883.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 1.460.000 [0,2/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party': 1.390.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Labor of Love': 976.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Killer Camp' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.): 465.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
