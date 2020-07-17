El reencuentro de 'Rockefeller Plaza' no consigue desbancar a 'Holey Moley'

ABC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,4/2

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 3.390.000 [0,5/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'Don't': 2.660.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 2.930.000 [0,4/3] (1º)