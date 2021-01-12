Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 11 ENERO

ABC lidera la noche con 'The Bachelor' y el capítulo de estreno de 'The Good Doctor'

Fox cosecha mejores resultados con la reposición de '9-1-1' que con el final de la serie ''L.A.'s Finest'.

Redacción Martes 12 Enero 2021
Escena de 'The Good Doctor'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,9/5

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 4.580.500 [1,0/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.900.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.) : 3.050.500 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Wall' : 2.740.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Weakest Link': 2.395.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.030.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.290.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.510.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 2.950.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.170.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.120.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American Stories': 376.500 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 434.500 [0,1/0] (5º)

