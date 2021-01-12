ABC lidera la noche con 'The Bachelor' y el capítulo de estreno de 'The Good Doctor'

Escena de 'The Good Doctor'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,9/5
NBC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,4/2
Fox: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/0
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 4.580.500 [1,0/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.900.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.) : 3.050.500 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Wall' : 2.740.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Weakest Link': 2.395.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.030.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.290.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.510.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 2.950.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.170.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.120.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American Stories': 376.500 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 434.500 [0,1/0] (5º)
