'9-1-1' arrebata el triunfo de la noche a 'The Voice' por unas décimas de rating

'9-1-1' y 'The Voice'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,6/4
· NBC: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,5/4
· Fox: 0,5/3
· The CW: 0,2/1
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.200.000 [0,83/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Big Leap': 1.260.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.910.000 [0,77/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe': 2.220.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 4.790.000 [0,7/5] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.640.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.480.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.980.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.280.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.070.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 510.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - '4400': 360.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
