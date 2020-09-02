'American Ninja Warrior' lidera en una jornada de escasa competencia

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/2

ABC: 0,2/1

Fox: 0,2/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

CBS

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Season Ever!' (8-11 p.m.): 1.510.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

Fox

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 899.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 858.000 [0,1/1] (5º)