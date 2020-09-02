Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 31 AGOSTO

'American Ninja Warrior' lidera en una jornada de escasa competencia

Fox consigue imponerse a ABC con la emisión de la película "Love the Coopers".

Redacción Miércoles 2 Septiembre 2020 10:59 (hace 3 horas)
Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/2

ABC: 0,2/1

Fox: 0,2/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 3.470.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.790.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.420.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.940.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.610.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.190.000 [0,2/1] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Season Ever!' (8-11 p.m.): 1.510.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Movie: Love the Coopers' (8-10 p.m.): 1.140.000 [0,2/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 899.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 858.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

