AUDIENCIAS USA 5 AGOSTO

'Big Brother' estrena con su éxito su nueva edición en CBS

El reality regresa con acierto a la cadena y logra liderar ampliamente su franja de emisión.

Redacción Jueves 6 Agosto 2020 19:16 (hace 2 horas)
'Big Brother' ha vuelto con acierto a CBS

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,9/6

Fox: 0,4/3

ABC: 0,3/2

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 2.970.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.217.500 [0,4/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.540.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 3.690.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Big Brother' (Estreno): 3.662.5000 [1,1/7] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'United We Fall': 3.290.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

08:30 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.050.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.770.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:30 - 'American Housewife' (R): 1.490.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD': 1.270.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The 100': 505.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner' (Estreno): 719.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

