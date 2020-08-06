'Big Brother' estrena con su éxito su nueva edición en CBS

'Big Brother' ha vuelto con acierto a CBS
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,9/6
Fox: 0,4/3
ABC: 0,3/2
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 2.970.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.217.500 [0,4/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.540.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 3.690.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Big Brother' (Estreno): 3.662.5000 [1,1/7] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'United We Fall': 3.290.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
08:30 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.050.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.770.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:30 - 'American Housewife' (R): 1.490.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD': 1.270.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The 100': 505.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Coroner' (Estreno): 719.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
