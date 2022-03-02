FormulaTV
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 1 DE MARZO

ABC, la cadena preferida para seguir el discurso del Estado de la Unión de Joe Biden

'American Auto' marca mínimo en NBC pese a no tener competencia en su franja.

ABC, la cadena preferida para seguir el discurso del Estado de la Unión de Joe Biden©PBS
Por RedacciónPublicado: Miércoles 2 Marzo 2022 18:58 (hace 1 hora)

Audiencias Martes 1 de Marzo de 2022

Joe Biden en el discurso del Estado de la Unión

Joe Biden en el discurso del Estado de la Unión

Adultos 18-49

ABC

08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey' (R): 3.250.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 - '2022 State of the Union': 5.030.000 [0,8] (1º)

10:00 - 'Analysis/Republican Response': 3.560.000 [0,5] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.610.000 [0,4] (1º)

09:00 - '2022 State of the Union': 4.520.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 - 'Analysis/Republican Response': 3.030.000 [0,4] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Auto': 2.230.000 [0,3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Grand Crew': 1.700.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:00 - '2022 State of the Union': 3.720.000 [0,7] (2º)

10:00 - 'Analysis/Republican Response': 2.770.000 [0,5] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident' (R): 1.290.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - '2022 State of the Union': 1.490.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 760.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Naomi': 500.000 [0,1] (5º)

