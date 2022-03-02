ABC, la cadena preferida para seguir el discurso del Estado de la Unión de Joe Biden

Audiencias Martes 1 de Marzo de 2022
Joe Biden en el discurso del Estado de la Unión
Adultos 18-49
ABC
08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey' (R): 3.250.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:00 - '2022 State of the Union': 5.030.000 [0,8] (1º)
10:00 - 'Analysis/Republican Response': 3.560.000 [0,5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.610.000 [0,4] (1º)
09:00 - '2022 State of the Union': 4.520.000 [0,5] (3º)
10:00 - 'Analysis/Republican Response': 3.030.000 [0,4] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Auto': 2.230.000 [0,3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Grand Crew': 1.700.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:00 - '2022 State of the Union': 3.720.000 [0,7] (2º)
10:00 - 'Analysis/Republican Response': 2.770.000 [0,5] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident' (R): 1.290.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - '2022 State of the Union': 1.490.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 760.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Naomi': 500.000 [0,1] (5º)