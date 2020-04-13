Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 13 ABRIL

El spin-off musical de 'The Bachelor' pincha en ABC y 'The Voice' sigue triunfando en NBC

El especial sobre Tiger King triunfa en FOX mientras que 'Songland' arranca con éxito en NBC.

Redacción Martes 14 Abril 2020 18:25 (hace 5 horas)
'The Bachelor: Liston to Your Heart'

'The Bachelor: Liston to Your Heart'

La cadena ABC lanzó el spin-off musical de su exitoso dating-show 'The Bachelor' pero su rendimiento no fue ni mucho menos el esperado. La apuesta que une música y amor se quedó en cuarta posición de la franja y como media no alcanzó los tres millones de espectadores. Le fue imposible superar a 'The Voice', que una semana más triunfó en NBC y '9-1-1' que estrenó con gran éxito nuevos episodios en FOX. Después, el especial 'TMZ Investigates' sobre Tiger King anotó una muy buena segunda posición. Destacar también el exitoso lanzamiento en NBC de 'Songland', que aprovechó el arrastre del talent show musical que le precedía y los pobres resultados de la noche de ficción de The CW.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,3/6

Fox: 1,3/6

CBS: 0,7/3

ABC: 0,6/3

CW: 0,2/01

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.752.500 [1,5/8] (1º)

10:00 - 'Songland' (Estreno): 5.240.000 [1,0/5] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 7.230.000 [1,4/7] (2º)

09:00 - 'TMZ Investigates: Tiger King': 3.880.000 [1,1/5] (2)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 7.150.000 [1,0/5] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 6.740.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'All Rise': 6.050.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 7.360.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Liston to Your Heart' (Estreno): 2.975.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Baket and the Beauty' (Estreno): 2.660.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?': 963.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?' (R): 808.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 672.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

