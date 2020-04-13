El spin-off musical de 'The Bachelor' pincha en ABC y 'The Voice' sigue triunfando en NBC

'The Bachelor: Liston to Your Heart'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,3/6
Fox: 1,3/6
CBS: 0,7/3
ABC: 0,6/3
CW: 0,2/01
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.752.500 [1,5/8] (1º)
10:00 - 'Songland' (Estreno): 5.240.000 [1,0/5] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 7.230.000 [1,4/7] (2º)
09:00 - 'TMZ Investigates: Tiger King': 3.880.000 [1,1/5] (2)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 7.150.000 [1,0/5] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 6.740.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 6.050.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 7.360.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Liston to Your Heart' (Estreno): 2.975.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Baket and the Beauty' (Estreno): 2.660.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?': 963.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?' (R): 808.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 672.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
