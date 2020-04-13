El spin-off musical de 'The Bachelor' pincha en ABC y 'The Voice' sigue triunfando en NBC

'The Bachelor: Liston to Your Heart'

NBC: 1,3/6

Fox: 1,3/6

CBS: 0,7/3

ABC: 0,6/3

CW: 0,2/01

NBC

Fox

CBS

ABC

10:00 - 'Baket and the Beauty' (Estreno): 2.660.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Liston to Your Heart' (Estreno): 2.975.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?': 963.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?' (R): 808.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 672.000 [0,1/1] (5º)