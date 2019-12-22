El fútbol americano arrasa de nuevo en una jornada plagada de especiales y reposiciones

'Sunday Night Football'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 3,2/16
FOX: 2,4/12
CBS: 0,5/2
ABC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 6.370.000 [1,5/8] (2º)
08:00 - 'SNF Pregame' (8-8:30 p.m.): 12.630.000 [3,2/16] (1º)
08:30 - 'Sunday Night Football' (8:30-11 p.m.): 15.780.000 [4/19] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 6.050.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
08:00 - 'The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza' (Especial): 5.410.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel' (Especial): 2.350.000 [0,3/1] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 2.230.000 [0.3/1] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 21.270.000 [5,5/28] (1º)
07:30 - 'The OT': 13.610.00 [3,7/19] (1º)
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 4.100.000 [1,2/6] (2º)
ABC
07:00 - 'I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!' (R): 2.320.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'Kids Say the Darndest Things': 2.410.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Year: 2019' (9-11 p.m.) (Especial): 2.860.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Christmas Caroler Challenge': 510.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Christmas Caroler Challenge': 450.000 [0.1/0] (5º)
