AUDIENCIAS EEUU 22 DICIEMBRE

El fútbol americano arrasa de nuevo en una jornada plagada de especiales y reposiciones

CBS sigue alejada de la cima con sus especiales y reposiciones, con los que alcanza la tercera posición.

Redacción Martes 24 Diciembre 2019 08:50 (hace 6 horas)
'Sunday Night Football'

'Sunday Night Football'

A pesar de sufrir una caída de -1 punto, 'Sunday Night Football' mantiene su liderazgo en la noche del domingo. Ese éxito convierte a NBC en la cadena más vista, seguida por una Fox que también se sirve del fútbol americano para elevar su promedio, además de acertar con la reposición de 'The Masked Singer', que anota un 1,2 de rating. Por su parte, CBS sigue sin suponer una amenaza para la competencia, y toca techo con el 0,7 firmado por el especial navideño de 'The Price Is Right'.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 3,2/16

FOX: 2,4/12

CBS: 0,5/2

ABC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 6.370.000 [1,5/8] (2º)

08:00 - 'SNF Pregame' (8-8:30 p.m.): 12.630.000 [3,2/16] (1º)

08:30 - 'Sunday Night Football' (8:30-11 p.m.): 15.780.000 [4/19] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 6.050.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza' (Especial): 5.410.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel' (Especial): 2.350.000 [0,3/1] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 2.230.000 [0.3/1] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 21.270.000 [5,5/28] (1º)

07:30 - 'The OT': 13.610.00 [3,7/19] (1º)

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 4.100.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

ABC

07:00 - 'I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!' (R): 2.320.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'Kids Say the Darndest Things': 2.410.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Year: 2019' (9-11 p.m.) (Especial): 2.860.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Christmas Caroler Challenge': 510.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Christmas Caroler Challenge': 450.000 [0.1/0] (5º)

