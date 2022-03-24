'Survivor' arrasa en el prime time y 'The Masked Singer' se mantiene estable

Audiencias Miércoles 23 de Marzo de 2022
'Survivor'
Adultos 18-49
- CBS: 0,5/4
- Fox: 0,5/4
- NBC: 0,3/3
- ABC: 0,3/3
- The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.190.000 [0,8] (1º)
09:00 - 'Beyond the Edge': 2.820.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Good Sam': 2.120.000 [0,2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 3.930.000 [0,7] (2º)
09:00 - 'Domino Masters': 1.960.000 [0,4] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.380.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.260.000 [0,4] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 2.890.000 [0,4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 2.920.000 [0.5] (3º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 1.970.000 [0.3] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 2.920.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.850.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.800.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 720.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Kung Fu': 630.000 [0,1] (5º)