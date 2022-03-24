FormulaTV
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 23 MARZO

'Survivor' arrasa en el prime time y 'The Masked Singer' se mantiene estable

'The Flash' acelera en The CW tras el reciente anuncio de su renovación.

'Survivor' arrasa en el prime time y 'The Masked Singer' se mantiene estable©CBS
Por RedacciónPublicado: Jueves 24 Marzo 2022 18:13 (hace 1 hora)

Audiencias Miércoles 23 de Marzo de 2022

'Survivor'

'Survivor'

Adultos 18-49

  • CBS: 0,5/4
  • Fox: 0,5/4
  • NBC: 0,3/3
  • ABC: 0,3/3
  • The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.190.000 [0,8] (1º)

09:00 - 'Beyond the Edge': 2.820.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Good Sam': 2.120.000 [0,2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 3.930.000 [0,7] (2º)

09:00 - 'Domino Masters': 1.960.000 [0,4] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.380.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.260.000 [0,4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 2.890.000 [0,4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 2.920.000 [0.5] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 1.970.000 [0.3] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 2.920.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.850.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.800.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash': 720.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Kung Fu': 630.000 [0,1] (5º)

