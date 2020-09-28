Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 27 DE SEPTIEMBRE

El fútbol mantiene su fortaleza en NBC y Fox brilla con la emisión del postjuego

'Los Simpson' arrasa y consigue su mejor estreno desde el año 2014.

Redacción Lunes 28 Septiembre 2020 18:41 (hace 1 hora)
Partido de fútbol entre Green Bay y New Orleans

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 3,5/19

Fox: 2,3/12

CBS: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.890.000 [1,2/7] (2º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 6.140.000 [1,6/9] (2º)

08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Green Bay - New Orleans)' (8-11 p.m.): 14.430.000 [3,6/19] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 minutes': 7.310.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.120.000 [1,0/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.760.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 1.560.000 [0,2/1] (2º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.250.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:00 - '20/20' (8-10 p.m.): 1.860.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Card Sharks' (R): 1.160.000 [0,1/1] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The OT': 15.350.000 [4,7/27] (1º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (Estreno): 5.540.000 [2,0/11] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bless the Harts' (Estreno): 2.220.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (Estreno): 1.800.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (Estreno): 1.730.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iHeart Radio Music Festival' (8-10 p.m.): 476.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

