American Song Contest es incapaz de plantar cara a 'American Idol' y 'NCIS'

Audiencias Lunes 28 de Marzo de 2022
American Song Contest
Adultos 18-49
- ABC: 0,6/5
- Fox: 0,6/5
- CBS: 0,5/4
- NBC: 0,3/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 5.450.000 [0,7] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.810.000 [0,4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 4.780.000 [0,6] (3º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 3.750.000 [0,5] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.260.000 [0,6] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.000.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS': 6.560.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.890.000 [0,5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Song Contest' (8-10 p.m.): 1.820.000 [0,4] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Endgame: 1.440.000 [0,2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 590.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming': 390.000 [0,1] (5º)