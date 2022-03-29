FormulaTV
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 28 MARZO

American Song Contest es incapaz de plantar cara a 'American Idol' y 'NCIS'

La versión estadounidense de Eurovisión cae por debajo de los dos millones de espectadores.

American Song Contest es incapaz de plantar cara a 'American Idol' y 'NCIS'©NBC
Publicado: Martes 29 Marzo 2022 20:45

American Song Contest

American Song Contest

Adultos 18-49

  • ABC: 0,6/5
  • Fox: 0,6/5
  • CBS: 0,5/4
  • NBC: 0,3/2
  • The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 5.450.000 [0,7] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.810.000 [0,4] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 4.780.000 [0,6] (3º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 3.750.000 [0,5] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.260.000 [0,6] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.000.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'NCIS': 6.560.000 [0,5] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.890.000 [0,5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Song Contest' (8-10 p.m.): 1.820.000 [0,4] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Endgame: 1.440.000 [0,2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 590.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming': 390.000 [0,1] (5º)

