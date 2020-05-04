Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 3 MAYO

'American Idol' lidera a pesar de marcar mínimo histórico en ABC

'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' y 'Good Girls' remontan en sus finales de temporada.

Redacción Lunes 4 Mayo 2020 18:05 (hace 1 hora)

'American Idol'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,8/4

CBS: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 5.250.000 [0,7/5] (2º)

08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m): 6.410.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 5.005.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 9.105.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

08:00 - "Indiana Jones: En busca del arca perdida" (8-10:30 p.m.): 5.360.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:30 - 'Man with a Plan': 2.730.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Little Big Shots': 2.510.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Wall': 3.040.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Final): 1.980.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Good Girls' (Final): 1.760.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 755.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

07:30 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 708.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.330.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Duncanville': 935.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.200.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.370.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Batwoman' (R): 673.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 605.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

