Fox sigue liderando gracias al tándem formado por '9-1-1: Lone Star' y 'The Cleaning Lady'

Adultos 18-49
- Fox: 0,6/5
- ABC: 0,5/4
- NBC: 0,4/3
- CBS: 0,3/3
- The CW: 0,1/0
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 5.790.000 [0,7] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Cleaning Lady': 3.440.000 [0,5] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 3.360.000 [0,7] (2º)
10:00 - 'Promised Land': 1.740.000 [0,2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Kenan': 1.930.000 [0,3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Kenan' (Final): 1.460.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - 'That's My Jam' (Final): 2.290.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl': 4.140.000 [0,5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.090.000 [0,5] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.600.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.940.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (R): 2.950.000 [0,3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'March': 310.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - '4400': 320.000 [0,1] (5º)
