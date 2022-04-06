'American Song Contest' no detiene su caída libre ni ante las reposiciones de Fox y CBS

Audiencias Lunes 4 de Abril de 2022
'American Song Contest'
Adultos 18-49
- ABC: 0,5/4
- Fox: 0,3/2
- CBS: 0,3/2
- NBC: 0,2/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 5.580.000 [0,64/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.660.000 [0,37/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.270.000 [0,34/3] (3º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.680.000 [0,29/2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.900.000 [0,44/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.540.000 [0,37/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.480.000 [0,28/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (R): 2.590.000 [0,22/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Song Contest' (8-10 p.m.): 1.650.000 [0,28/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Weakest Link: 1.470.000 [0,24/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American' (R): 310.000 [0,07/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming' (R): 220.000 [0,06/1] (5º)