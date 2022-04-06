FormulaTV
Conectar

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 4 ABRIL

'American Song Contest' no detiene su caída libre ni ante las reposiciones de Fox y CBS

La propuesta musical de NBC sigue desafinando y es incapaz de plantar cara a 'American Idol'.

'American Song Contest' no detiene su caída libre ni ante las reposiciones de Fox y CBS©NBC
Publicado: Miércoles 6 Abril 2022 10:50

'American Song Contest'

'American Song Contest'

Adultos 18-49

  • ABC: 0,5/4
  • Fox: 0,3/2
  • CBS: 0,3/2
  • NBC: 0,2/2
  • The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 5.580.000 [0,64/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.660.000 [0,37/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.270.000 [0,34/3] (3º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.680.000 [0,29/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.900.000 [0,44/4] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.540.000 [0,37/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.480.000 [0,28/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (R): 2.590.000 [0,22/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Song Contest' (8-10 p.m.): 1.650.000 [0,28/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Weakest Link: 1.470.000 [0,24/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American' (R): 310.000 [0,07/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming' (R): 220.000 [0,06/1] (5º)

