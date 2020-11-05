Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 4 DE NOVIEMBRE

'The Masked Singer' mantiene el liderazgo y crece sin 'Big Brother' al frente

NBC es la cadena preferida para seguir toda la información de las elecciones con su espacio 'Your Vote / Your Voice: Election 2020'.

Jueves 5 Noviembre 2020
Squiggly Monster, en 'The Masked Singer'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 1,3/7

NBC: 0,8/5

ABC: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/0

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 6.275.000 [1,6/8] (1º)

09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 4.270.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Your Vote / Your Voice: Election 2020' (8-11 p.m.): 3.490.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.660.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'American Housewife': 3.050.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.930.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'black-ish': 2.310.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - '20/20 Election Special': 2.455.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 2.800.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'America Decides: Still Counting: 1.580.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Devils': 466.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner': 685.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Comentarios y social

