'The Masked Singer' mantiene el liderazgo y crece sin 'Big Brother' al frente

Squiggly Monster, en 'The Masked Singer'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 1,3/7
NBC: 0,8/5
ABC: 0,6/3
CBS: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/0
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 6.275.000 [1,6/8] (1º)
09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 4.270.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Your Vote / Your Voice: Election 2020' (8-11 p.m.): 3.490.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.660.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'American Housewife': 3.050.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.930.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'black-ish': 2.310.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - '20/20 Election Special': 2.455.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 2.800.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'America Decides: Still Counting: 1.580.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Devils': 466.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Coroner': 685.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
