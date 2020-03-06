'Anatomía de Grey' mejora con la despedida a Karev y 'El joven Sheldon' marca mínimo histórico

'Anatomía de Grey'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,7/4
Fox: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 6.090.000 [1,0/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 6.310.000 [1,3/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 3.740.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 8.470.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 5.570.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Mom': 5.790.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act': 4.680.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Tommy': 4.620.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 3.530.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Outmatched': 2.060.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.310.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstore' (R): 2.060.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 1.860.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 2.090.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Indebted': 1.400.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.260.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 515.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 310.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social