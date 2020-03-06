Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 5 MARZO

'Anatomía de Grey' mejora con la despedida a Karev y 'El joven Sheldon' marca mínimo histórico

El spin-off de 'The Big Bang Theory' firma el peor dato desde su estreno.

Redacción Viernes 6 Marzo 2020 18:51 (hace 1 hora)

'Anatomía de Grey'

'Anatomía de Grey'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,0/5

CBS: 0,7/4

Fox: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 6.090.000 [1,0/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 6.310.000 [1,3/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 3.740.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 8.470.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 5.570.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom': 5.790.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act': 4.680.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Tommy': 4.620.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 3.530.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Outmatched': 2.060.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.310.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore' (R): 2.060.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 1.860.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 2.090.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Indebted': 1.400.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.260.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 515.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 310.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

