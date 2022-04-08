FormulaTV
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 6 DE ABRIL

El especial de las Kardashian no interesa y 'Survivor' lidera con solvencia

La franquicia 'Chicago' se posiciona como lo más visto en las tres franjas.

El especial de las Kardashian no interesa y 'Survivor' lidera con solvencia©NBC
Publicado: Viernes 8 Abril 2022 12:22

Audiencias Miércoles 6 de Abril de 2022

Adultos 18-49

  • NBC: 0,7/6
  • ABC: 0,3/3
  • Fox: 0,4/4
  • CBS: 0,4/4
  • The CW: 0,1/1

[cimg]'The Kardashians - An ABC News Special'

data-original=
'The Kardashians - An ABC News Special'[/cimg]

ABC

08:00 - 'The Kardashians - An ABC News Special': 2.840.000 [0,46/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Wonder Years': 1.970.000 [0,33/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.670.000 [0,32/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.850.000 [0,28/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 3.970.000 [0,67/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Domino Masters': 1.650.000 [0,31/3] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.580.000 [0,88/8] (1º)

09:00 - 'Beyond the Edge': 2.550.000 [0,34/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Good Sam': 1.870.000 [0,20/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.610.000 [0,66/6] (3º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.390.000 [0,81/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD: 5.710.000 [0,72/7] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash': 570.000 [0,11/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Kung Fu': 430.000 [0,07/1] (5º)

