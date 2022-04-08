El especial de las Kardashian no interesa y 'Survivor' lidera con solvencia

Audiencias Miércoles 6 de Abril de 2022
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 0,7/6
- ABC: 0,3/3
- Fox: 0,4/4
- CBS: 0,4/4
- The CW: 0,1/1
[cimg]'The Kardashians - An ABC News Special'
ABC
08:00 - 'The Kardashians - An ABC News Special': 2.840.000 [0,46/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Wonder Years': 1.970.000 [0,33/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.670.000 [0,32/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.850.000 [0,28/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 3.970.000 [0,67/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Domino Masters': 1.650.000 [0,31/3] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.580.000 [0,88/8] (1º)
09:00 - 'Beyond the Edge': 2.550.000 [0,34/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Good Sam': 1.870.000 [0,20/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.610.000 [0,66/6] (3º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.390.000 [0,81/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD: 5.710.000 [0,72/7] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 570.000 [0,11/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Kung Fu': 430.000 [0,07/1] (5º)