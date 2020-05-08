'Blindspot' regresa bajo mínimos y no hace peligrar la hegemonía de ABC

ABC: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 6.200.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Station 19': 5.530.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'How to Get Away With Murder': 2.780.000 [0,5/3] (2º)