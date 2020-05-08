Notificaciones
Última hora Estas son las provincias que pasan a la Fase 1 de la desescalada a partir del 11 de mayo

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 7 MAYO

'Blindspot' regresa bajo mínimos y no hace peligrar la hegemonía de ABC

Las series recién canceladas por CBS se mantienen inmutables en sus datos de rating.

Redacción Viernes 8 Mayo 2020 18:10 (hace 2 horas)

'Blindspot'

'Blindspot'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 6.200.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Station 19': 5.530.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'How to Get Away With Murder': 2.780.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 6.500.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

08:30 - 'Man With a Plan': 6.080.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 5.190.000 [0,6/2] (2º)

09:30 - 'Broke': 4.800.000 [0,6/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Tommy': 5.370.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 1.970.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.590.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party' (Estreno): 1.480.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Council of Dads': 3.020.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Blindspot' (Estreno): 2.140.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.260.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 471.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In The Dark': 340.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
María Casado abandona 'La mañana' y será sustituida por Mónica López en septiembreMaría Casado abandona 'La mañana' y será sustituida por Mónica López en septiembre