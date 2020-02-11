Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 FEBRERO

La gala de los Premios Oscar se derrumba a mínimos históricos

El evento cinematográfico del año toca fondo, perdiendo seis millones de espectadores con respecto a 2019.

Redacción Martes 11 Febrero 2020 09:48 (hace 20 minutos)

Laura Dern en los Premios Oscar 2020

Laura Dern en los Premios Oscar 2020

Tras frenar la tendencia decadente en 2019, los Premios Oscar han sufrido un severo revés en la edición de 2020. Durante su emisión en ABC, la ceremonia, que por segundo año consecutivo no contaba con presentador, promedió un 5,3 de rating y 23,6 millones de espectadores, en comparación con el 7,7 y los 29,56 millones del año pasado. De esta manera, los premios de la Academia firman su mínimo histórico, a pesar de haber mantenido la intriga hasta el último momento con la inesperada victoria de "Parásitos".

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 5,3

CBS: 0,4/2

NBC: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,3/1

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'The Oscars 2020' (8-11:30 p.m.): 23.600.000 [5,3] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 5.850.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.950.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.080.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 3.230.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

07:00 - 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' (7-9 p.m.) (R): 2.530.000 [0,3/1] (3º)

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (9-11 p.m.) (R): 1.730.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.060.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

07:30 - 'Outmached' (R): 800.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 950.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 950.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.030.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.100.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Batwoman' (R): 440.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 360.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'La isla de las tentaciones VIP': De Malú y Rivera a Chabelita y Asraf, 7 parejas que nos gustaría ver'La isla de las tentaciones VIP': De Malú y Rivera a Chabelita y Asraf, 7 parejas que nos gustaría ver