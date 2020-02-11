La gala de los Premios Oscar se derrumba a mínimos históricos

Laura Dern en los Premios Oscar 2020
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 5,3
CBS: 0,4/2
NBC: 0,4/2
Fox: 0,3/1
The CW: 0,1/0
ABC
08:00 - 'The Oscars 2020' (8-11:30 p.m.): 23.600.000 [5,3] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 5.850.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.950.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.080.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 3.230.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
NBC
07:00 - 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' (7-9 p.m.) (R): 2.530.000 [0,3/1] (3º)
09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (9-11 p.m.) (R): 1.730.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.060.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
07:30 - 'Outmached' (R): 800.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 950.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 950.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.030.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.100.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Batwoman' (R): 440.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 360.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
