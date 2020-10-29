'This is us' vuelve fuerte a NBC frente al éxito de World Series 2020 en FOX

Pie de foto
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 2,7/15
NBC: 1,2/7
ABC: 1,0/5
CBS: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'World Series. Game 6' (8-11 p.m.): 10.251.6000 [3,0/17] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.342.500 [1,3/7] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.800.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:30 - 'Black-Ish' (R): 1.200.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.440.000 [1,0/5] (4º)
10:00 - 'This Is Us' (Estreno): 7.067.5000 [1,3/8] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Price Is Right': 4.925.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Let's Make a Deal': 3.955.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'The FBI Declassified': 2.520.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Swamp Thing': 915.5 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 482.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
