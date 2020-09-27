Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS USA 25 SEPTIEMBRE

La lucha libre en FOX y 'America's Funniest Home Videos' en ABC lideran la noche

Ambas cadenas comparten el liderazgo, mientras que NBC sube esta semana con la emisión toda la noche de '2020 Stanley Cup Final'.

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (FOX)

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,5/4

ABC: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 1.960.000 [0,5/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 2.980.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.815.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - '#GreatestAHome Videos' (R): 3.125.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - Love Island': 1.825.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.510.000 [0,3/2] (º)

NBC

08:00 - '2020 Stanley Cup Final' (8-11 p.m.): 1.941.600 [0,4/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 593.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 737.500 [0,1/1] (5º)

