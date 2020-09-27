La lucha libre en FOX y 'America's Funniest Home Videos' en ABC lideran la noche

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (FOX)
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,5/4
ABC: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 1.960.000 [0,5/4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 2.980.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.815.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - '#GreatestAHome Videos' (R): 3.125.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - Love Island': 1.825.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.510.000 [0,3/2] (º)
NBC
08:00 - '2020 Stanley Cup Final' (8-11 p.m.): 1.941.600 [0,4/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 593.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 737.500 [0,1/1] (5º)
