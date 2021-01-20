CBS sube con el doble episodio de 'NCIS' y NBC cae en picado

'NCIS'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,7/4
Fox: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS': 9.340.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'NCIS': 8.480.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.690.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.270.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 2.340.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Cine: Cenicienta' (8-10 p.m.): 3.110.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Call Your Mother' (R): 1.890.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:30 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.530.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': 2.390.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'This Is Us' (R): 1.950.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
10:00 - 'Nurses': 1.710.000 [0,2/1] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Two Sentence Horror Stories': 558.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Trickster': 395.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social