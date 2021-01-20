Notificaciones
Directo Joe Biden ya es el 46º presidente de los Estados Unidos

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 ENERO

CBS sube con el doble episodio de 'NCIS' y NBC cae en picado

La ausencia de un nuevo episodio de 'This Is Us' motiva el descenso de la cadena de NBCUniversal.

Redacción Miércoles 20 Enero 2021 18:29 (hace 7 minutos)
  • logoantena3

    15,6%

  • logotelecinco

    13,6%

  • logola1

    10,8%

  • logolasexta

    7,4%

  • logocuatro

    4,9%

  • logola2

    3,1%

  • logonova

    2,6%

  • logo13tv

    2,3%

  • logofdf

    2,2%

  • logodivinity

    1,8%

  • logoenergy

    1,8%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,3%

  • logoclan

    1,2%

  • logoatreseries

    1,1%

  • logodkiss

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logoboing

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logogol-television

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,6%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

'NCIS'

'NCIS'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,7/4

Fox: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS': 9.340.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS': 8.480.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.690.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.270.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 2.340.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Cine: Cenicienta' (8-10 p.m.): 3.110.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Call Your Mother' (R): 1.890.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:30 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.530.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': 2.390.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us' (R): 1.950.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

10:00 - 'Nurses': 1.710.000 [0,2/1] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Two Sentence Horror Stories': 558.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Trickster': 395.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Primeras imágenes del regreso de 'L'Alqueria Blanca' con Álex Gadea, José Sospedra y Ferran Gadea Primeras imágenes del regreso de 'L'Alqueria Blanca' con Álex Gadea, José Sospedra y Ferran Gadea