'The Bachelor' y '9-1-1' destacan en una jornada muy reñida

'The Bachelor'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,1/6
Fox: 1,1/6
CBS: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,3/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 4.790.000 [1,3/8] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.880.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (Estreno): 7.010.000 [1,2/7] (2º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (Estreno): 5.910.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.990.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.380.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 3.310.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 4.580.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' : 3.100.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Wall' : 2.600.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Weakest Link': 2.610.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American' (Estreno): 1.060.000 [0,4/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Batwoman' (R): 531.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
