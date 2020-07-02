'Game On!' se eleva al liderato y 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD' se desploma en ABC

'Game On!'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,4/3
Fox: 0,4/3
ABC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.790.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.490.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 3.520.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.720.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Game On!': 3.310.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'SEAL Team' (R): 2.470.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.370.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.690.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 1.930.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.950.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'American Housewife' (R): 1.670.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD': 1.320.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The 100': 774.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Bulletproof': 392.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
