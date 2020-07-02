Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 1 DE JULIO

'Game On!' se eleva al liderato y 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD' se desploma en ABC

La serie de Marvel cae a su mínimo de espectadores en ABC y las reposiciones de la saga 'Chicago' se mantienen en NBC.

Redacción Jueves 2 Julio 2020 18:54 (hace 8 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    15,0%

  • logoantena3

    11,7%

  • logola1

    8,2%

  • logolasexta

    7,6%

  • logocuatro

    5,1%

  • logofdf

    2,9%

  • logonova

    2,8%

  • logola2

    2,7%

  • logoenergy

    2,4%

  • logo13tv

    2,3%

  • logoneox

    2,2%

  • logoclan

    2,0%

  • logodivinity

    1,9%

  • logoatreseries

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logoboing

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logogol-television

    1,5%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logodisney-channel

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,2%

'Game On!'

'Game On!'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,4/3

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.790.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.490.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 3.520.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.720.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Game On!': 3.310.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'SEAL Team' (R): 2.470.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.370.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.690.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 1.930.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.950.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'American Housewife' (R): 1.670.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD': 1.320.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The 100': 774.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Bulletproof': 392.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Kiko Hernández confiesa que ha celebrado la Navidad durante el confinamiento Kiko Hernández confiesa que ha celebrado la Navidad durante el confinamiento