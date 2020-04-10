'Magnum' firma un sólido regreso a CBS mientras 'Shark Tank' destaca en ABC

'Magnum, P.I.'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,1/0
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 5.070.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.610.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'MacGyver': 6.660.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Magnum, P.I.': 5.590.000 [0,7/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 5.690.000 [0,5/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Friday Night Smackdown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.370.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 5.030.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.240.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Charmed': 804.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Dynasty': 416.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
