Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 DE ABRIL

'Magnum' firma un sólido regreso a CBS mientras 'Shark Tank' destaca en ABC

CBS pierde el liderato del viernes tras el exitoso adiós de 'Hawaii 5.0', aunque 'Magnum' anota una firme vuelta a la parrilla.

Redacción Sábado 11 Abril 2020 18:35 (hace 4 horas)
  • logoantena3

    10,2%

  • logola1

    10,0%

  • logolasexta

    8,8%

  • logotelecinco

    8,6%

  • logocuatro

    5,8%

  • logoenergy

    2,8%

  • logofdf

    2,7%

  • logoneox

    2,4%

  • logonova

    2,4%

  • logola2

    2,3%

  • logoparamountchannel

    2,3%

  • logo13tv

    2,0%

  • logodiscoverymax

    2,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,9%

  • logodivinity

    1,8%

  • logoatreseries

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logobemadtv

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logogol-television

    0,6%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

'Magnum, P.I.'

'Magnum, P.I.'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,7/3

CBS: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 5.070.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.610.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'MacGyver': 6.660.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Magnum, P.I.': 5.590.000 [0,7/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 5.690.000 [0,5/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Friday Night Smackdown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.370.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 5.030.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.240.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Charmed': 804.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Dynasty': 416.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Amor Romeira sufre un desagradable episodio al conectar en directo con un hombre que le enseña el peneAmor Romeira sufre un desagradable episodio al conectar en directo con un hombre que le enseña el pene