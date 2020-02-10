'The Bachelor' aumenta su ventaja y refuerza el liderato de ABC

'The Bachelor', lo más visto en ABC
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,9/4
FOX: 0,9/4
CBS: 0,7/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 6.880.000 [1,9/10] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 5.750.000 [1,0/5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' (8-10 p.m.): 6.970.000 [1,0/5] (3º)
10:00 - 'Manifest': 4.120.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 5.910.000 [1,1/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.340.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 6.440.000 [0,9/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 6.020.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.700.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 6.360.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 880.000 [0,3/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 680.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social