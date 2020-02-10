Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 DE FEBRERO

'The Bachelor' aumenta su ventaja y refuerza el liderato de ABC

'The Bachelor' crece +0,2 puntos de rating y 'The Good Doctor' también comanda su franja en ABC.

Redacción Martes 11 Febrero 2020 19:05 (hace 19 minutos)
'The Bachelor', lo más visto en ABC

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,5/7

NBC: 0,9/4

FOX: 0,9/4

CBS: 0,7/3

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 6.880.000 [1,9/10] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 5.750.000 [1,0/5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' (8-10 p.m.): 6.970.000 [1,0/5] (3º)

10:00 - 'Manifest': 4.120.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 5.910.000 [1,1/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.340.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 6.440.000 [0,9/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 6.020.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.700.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 6.360.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 880.000 [0,3/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 680.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

