AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 DE NOVIEMBRE

'The Bachelorette' lidera y le gana la partida a 'The Voice' y 'This Is Us'

'Transplant' lidera su franja, muy cerca de 'Country Song' en ABC.

Redacción Miércoles 11 Noviembre 2020 19:00 (hace 1 hora)
'The Bachelorette'

'The Bachelorette'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,2/7

NBC: 0,9/6

CBS: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' : 7.430.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 6.670.000 [1,3/7] (2º)

10:00 - 'Transplant' : 3.860.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 5.050.000 [1,7/10] (1º)

10:00 - 'Country Song': 2.190.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 4.820.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.340.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'The FBI Declassified' : 2.770.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds': 1.300.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Next': 1.020.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Swamp Thing': 752.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 369.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

