FormulaTV
Conectar
AUDIENCIAS 'Secret Story' se despide con un pésimo 6,9%, superado por las reposiciones de 'El hormiguero' (12,6%)

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 11 ABRIL

Los CMT Music Awards y 'American Idol' vuelven a desterrar al American Song Contest

Los formatos musicales dominan en el prime time, con 'American Idol' sacando una exigua ventaja en el rating.

Los CMT Music Awards y 'American Idol' vuelven a desterrar al American Song Contest©CMT
Por RedacciónPublicado: Miércoles 13 Abril 2022 10:39 (hace 58 minutos)

Audiencias Lunes 11 de Abril de 2022

  • logoantena3

    14,5%

  • logotelecinco

    11,4%

  • logola1

    7,9%

  • logolasexta

    7,2%

  • logocuatro

    5,1%

  • logola2

    3,5%

  • logo13tv

    2,6%

  • logoenergy

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,5%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logodivinity

    2,2%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logoatreseries

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,7%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,7%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logogol-television

    1,1%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,1%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logoten

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

'American Idol'

'American Idol'

Adultos 18-49

  • ABC: 0,6/5
  • CBS: 0,6/5
  • Fox: 0,5/4
  • NBC: 0,2/2
  • The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 5.310.000 [0,68/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.990.000 [0,39/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - '2022 CMT Music Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 5.330.000 [0,67/6] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.060.000 [0,62/5] (3º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.240.000 [0,45/4] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Song Contest' (8-10 p.m.): 1.440.000 [0,28/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Endgame: 1.510.000 [0,21/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 470.000 [0,10/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming': 330.000 [0,07/1] (5º)

Ver todos los comentarios

Recomendamos

Síguenos

Noticias relacionadas