Los CMT Music Awards y 'American Idol' vuelven a desterrar al American Song Contest

Audiencias Lunes 11 de Abril de 2022
'American Idol'
Adultos 18-49
- ABC: 0,6/5
- CBS: 0,6/5
- Fox: 0,5/4
- NBC: 0,2/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'American Idol' (8-10 p.m.): 5.310.000 [0,68/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.990.000 [0,39/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - '2022 CMT Music Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 5.330.000 [0,67/6] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.060.000 [0,62/5] (3º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.240.000 [0,45/4] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Song Contest' (8-10 p.m.): 1.440.000 [0,28/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Endgame: 1.510.000 [0,21/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 470.000 [0,10/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming': 330.000 [0,07/1] (5º)