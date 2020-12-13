Las series de CBS mejoran ligeramente tras su estreno

'MacGyver'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,5/4
CBS: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,4/3
The CW: 0,1/0
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.105.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'MacGyver': 4.635.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Magnum PI': 5.585.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 6.160.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 3.830.000 [0,5/4] (3º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.385.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R): 2.605.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 2.435.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Christmas Caroler Challenger' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.): 502.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
