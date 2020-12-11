Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 DICIEMBRE

Fox se dispara con la paliza de los Rams sobre los Patriots en la NFL

'Anatomía de Grey' y 'Estación 19' se mantienen estables en el prime time de ABC.

Redacción Viernes 11 Diciembre 2020 19:00 (hace 1 hora)
NFL (New England vs LA Rams)

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 2,3/14

ABC: 0,8/5

NBC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL (New England at LA Rams)' (8-10 p.m.): 9.590.000 [2,4/14] (1º)

10:00 - 'Time Person of the Year': 8.020.000 [2,2/13] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Estación 19': 5.410.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Anatomía de Grey': 5.500.000 [1,1/6] (2º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 3.540.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'One Night Only: The Best of Broadway' (8-11 p.m.): 3.230.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.140.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:30 - 'B Positive' (R): 2.920.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 2.680.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Mom' (R): 2.470.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.580.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Silent Night: A Song fot he World': 643.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

