AUDIENCIAS EEUU 11 ENERO

'Naomi' aterriza en The CW respaldada por el gran regreso de 'Superman & Lois'

'This Is Us' alcanza el rating más elevado pese a las grandes cifras de CBS.

Redacción Miércoles 12 Enero 2022
'Naomi'

'Naomi'

Adultos 18-49

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 8.180.000 [0,7] (1º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 6.120.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.440.000 [0,5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Auto': 2.430.000 [0,5] (3º)

08:30 - 'Grand Crew': 1.740.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.870.000 [0,9] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.060.000 [0,4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey': 4.300.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Abbott Elementary': 2.840.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish': 1.900.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Queens': 1.150.000 [0,2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.350.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.100.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Superman & Lois' (Estreno): 1.090.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Naomi' (Estreno): 800.000 [0,1] (5º)

