AUDIENCIAS EEUU 11 DE JUNIO

'Don't' se estrena liderando la noche y 'Holey Moley' mejora en su nueva ubicación

'Burden of Truth' baja en espectadores tras su estreno la semana pasada.

Redacción Viernes 12 Junio 2020 18:29 (hace 1 hora)

'Don't'

'Don't'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,8/5

CBS: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 4.200.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Don't' (Estreno): 4.200.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.620.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.200.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

08:30 - 'Man With a Plan': 4.950.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 4.550.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Broke': 4.040.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.840.000 [0,2/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Blindspot': 2.770.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Council of Dads': 1.820.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 1.950.000 [0,2/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party': 1.570.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Labor of Love': 970.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 465.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 438.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

