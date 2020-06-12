'Don't' se estrena liderando la noche y 'Holey Moley' mejora en su nueva ubicación

ABC: 0,8/5

CBS: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 4.200.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Don't' (Estreno): 4.200.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.620.000 [0,7/5] (1º)