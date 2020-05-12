El final de temporada de '9-1-1' arrasa en Fox ante más de 7 millones de espectadores

'9-1-1'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,9/5
NBC: 0,8/5
ABC: 0,6/3
CBS: 0,6/3
CW: 0,2/1
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (Final): 7.080.000 [1,3/6] (1º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 3.390.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.220.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Songland': 3.680.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Price is Right at Night with RuPaul': 6.010.000 [0,9/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.180.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.530.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.970.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' (8-10 p.m.): 2.880.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Baker and the Beauty': 2.360.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?': 1.050.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
08:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?': 996.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 678.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
