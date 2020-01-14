'Bless the Harts' despide temporada por todo lo alto en domingo dominado por la NFL

'Bless the Harts' despide su primera temporada con buenos datos de audiencia en Fox
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,9/4
ABC: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,2/1
Fox
07:00 - 'NFL Football' (7-10 p.m.): 29.930.000 [8,6/34] (1º)
10:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 8.720.000 [2,7/14] (1º)
10:30 - 'Bless the Harts' (Final de temporada): 3.970.000 [1,3/7] (2º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 10.110.000 [1,5/6] (2º)
08:00 - 'God Friended Me': 6.170.000 [0,8/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 6.300.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 4.200.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.320.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
08:00 - 'Kids Say the Darndest Things': 2.880.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Shark Tank': 2.780.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.630.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
NBC
07:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (7-9 p.m.) – Reposición: 2.130.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Reposición): 1.910.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Reposición): 2.370.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
The CW
07:00 - '25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards' (7-10 p.m.) – Especial: 1.190.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
