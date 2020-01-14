Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 12 ENERO

'Bless the Harts' despide temporada por todo lo alto en domingo dominado por la NFL

El fútbol americano sigue cosechando buenos datos y, junto a 'Bob's Burgers' y 'Bless the Harts', sitúa a Fox como la cadena más vista del día.

Redacción Martes 14 Enero 2020 09:29 (hace 3 horas)

'Bless the Harts' despide su primera temporada con buenos datos de audiencia en Fox

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 7,0/25

CBS: 0,9/4

ABC: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

07:00 - 'NFL Football' (7-10 p.m.): 29.930.000 [8,6/34] (1º)

10:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 8.720.000 [2,7/14] (1º)

10:30 - 'Bless the Harts' (Final de temporada): 3.970.000 [1,3/7] (2º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 10.110.000 [1,5/6] (2º)

08:00 - 'God Friended Me': 6.170.000 [0,8/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 6.300.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 4.200.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.320.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

08:00 - 'Kids Say the Darndest Things': 2.880.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Shark Tank': 2.780.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.630.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

NBC

07:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (7-9 p.m.) – Reposición: 2.130.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Reposición): 1.910.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Reposición): 2.370.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

The CW

07:00 - '25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards' (7-10 p.m.) – Especial: 1.190.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

