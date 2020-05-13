Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 12 DE MAYO

'The Voice' lidera en NBC y el tributo a Garry Marshall arrasa en ABC

'The Flash' no destaca con su final de temporada y mantiene sus datos de la semana anterior.

Redacción Miércoles 13 Mayo 2020 18:30 (hace 2 horas)
Garry Marshall, en el rodaje de

Garry Marshall, en el rodaje de "Princesa por sorpresa"

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,8/4

CBS: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,3/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back': 2.405.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back': 2.230.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.970.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 4.085.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night': 2.695.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Happy Days of Garry Marshall' (8 - 10 p.m.): 5.615.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'For Life' (final de temporada o serie): 2.920.000 [0,6/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 6.765.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 5.735.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (Final): 4.795.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash' (final de temporada): 1.080.000 [0,4/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'DC Legends of Tomorrow': 665.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

