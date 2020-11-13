Notificaciones

ABC crece con el regreso de 'Anatomía de Grey', que estrena temporada tirando de nostalgia

El drama criminal 'Ley y orden' vuelve a NBC marcando unos datos discretos.

Redacción Viernes 13 Noviembre 2020 18:45 (hace 2 horas)
Ellen Pompeo como Meredith Grey en el estreno de 'Anatomía de Grey'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 2,1/12

ABC: 1,2/7

CBS: 0,5/2

NBC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL Pregame': 6.800.000 [1,8/11] (1º)

08:30 - 'Thursday Night Football (Indianapolis at Tennessee)' (8:30-11 p.m.): 8.310.000 [2,2/12] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Estación 19': 6.290.000 [1,1/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Anatomía de Grey' (9-10 p.m.): 5.730.000 [1,3/7] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.080.000 [0,8/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'B Positive': 4.730.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom': 5.060.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'The Unicorn' (Estreno): 3.960.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.850.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.320.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Superstore' (R): 2.320.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order' (Estreno): 2.920.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Paley Center Presents: Law & Order – Before They Were Stars': 1.940.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.007.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost': 436.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

