'Survivor' lidera y 'Chicago Med' recupera el segundo puesto frente a 'The Masked Singer'

Audiencias Miércoles 13 de Abril de 2022
13,5%
9,7%
7,6%
6,9%
5,0%
3,0%
2,8%
2,8%
2,6%
2,2%
2,0%
2,0%
2,0%
1,8%
1,8%
1,6%
1,3%
1,1%
1,1%
0,9%
0,9%
0,8%
0,7%
0,6%
0,6%
0,4%
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 0,7/5
- CBS: 0,6/5
- Fox: 0,5/4
- ABC: 0,3/3
- The CW: 0,1/1
'The Goldbergs'
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 2.950.000 [0,46/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 2.010.000 [0,34/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 2.770.000 [0,43/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.670.000 [0,26/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.960.000 [0,29/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 3.970.000 [0,66/6] (3º)
09:00 - 'Domino Masters': 1.620.000 [0,31/2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor' (8-10 p.m.): 5.120.000 [0,79/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Beyond the Edge': 2.230.000 [0,30/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.860.000 [0,69/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.200.000 [0,82/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD: 5.920.000 [0,72/6] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 640.000 [0,15/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Kung Fu': 480.000 [0,07/1] (5º)