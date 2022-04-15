FormulaTV
Conectar
DIRECTO Rueda de prensa de la PrePartyEs

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 13 DE ABRIL

'Survivor' lidera y 'Chicago Med' recupera el segundo puesto frente a 'The Masked Singer'

'The Goldbergs' no mejora el dato del especial de las Kardashian.

'Survivor' lidera y 'Chicago Med' recupera el segundo puesto frente a 'The Masked Singer'©NBC
Por RedacciónPublicado: Viernes 15 Abril 2022 11:00 (hace 8 horas)

Audiencias Miércoles 13 de Abril de 2022

  • logoantena3

    13,5%

  • logotelecinco

    9,7%

  • logola1

    7,6%

  • logolasexta

    6,9%

  • logocuatro

    5,0%

  • logola2

    3,0%

  • logonova

    2,8%

  • logofdf

    2,8%

  • logoenergy

    2,6%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logodivinity

    2,0%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logoatreseries

    2,0%

  • logomega-espana

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logogol-television

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,1%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logoclan

    0,9%

  • logoten

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,6%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

Adultos 18-49

  • NBC: 0,7/5
  • CBS: 0,6/5
  • Fox: 0,5/4
  • ABC: 0,3/3
  • The CW: 0,1/1

'The Goldbergs'

'The Goldbergs'

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 2.950.000 [0,46/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 2.010.000 [0,34/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 2.770.000 [0,43/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.670.000 [0,26/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.960.000 [0,29/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 3.970.000 [0,66/6] (3º)

09:00 - 'Domino Masters': 1.620.000 [0,31/2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor' (8-10 p.m.): 5.120.000 [0,79/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Beyond the Edge': 2.230.000 [0,30/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.860.000 [0,69/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.200.000 [0,82/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD: 5.920.000 [0,72/6] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash': 640.000 [0,15/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Kung Fu': 480.000 [0,07/1] (5º)

Ver todos los comentarios

Recomendamos

Síguenos

Noticias relacionadas