Audiencias Jueves 14 de Abril de 2022
14,0%
9,5%
7,4%
6,4%
4,8%
3,1%
3,0%
2,8%
2,3%
2,1%
2,0%
1,9%
1,9%
1,9%
1,8%
1,7%
1,5%
1,3%
1,1%
1,0%
0,9%
0,9%
0,8%
0,5%
0,5%
0,3%
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 0,5/4
- CBS: 0,4/3
- Fox: 0,3/3
- ABC: 0,2/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
'Young Sheldon'
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.850.000 [0,57/6] (1º)
08:30 - 'United States of Al': 4.910.000 [0,46/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'Ghosts': 5.960.000 [0,6/5] (1º)
09:30 - 'How We Roll': 3.980.000 [0,43/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 4.080.000 [0,38/4] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Law & Order': 4.020.000 [0,44/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.740.000 [0,6/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.160.000 [0,5/5] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 2.140.000 [0,27/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Superstar': 2.260.000 [0,23/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef Junior': 2.010.000 [0,4/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 1.460.000 [0,34/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Welcome to Flatch': 720.000 [0,17/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Walker': 850.000 [0,08/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 430.000 [0,09/1] (5º)