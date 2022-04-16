FormulaTV
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 14 DE ABRIL

'Ghosts' le planta cara a 'Ley y orden: Unidad de víctimas especiales', luchando por el liderazgo

'Young Sheldon' lidera su franja en CBS, pero se sitúa en mínimos.

Publicado: Sábado 16 Abril 2022 11:32

Audiencias Jueves 14 de Abril de 2022

Adultos 18-49

  • NBC: 0,5/4
  • CBS: 0,4/3
  • Fox: 0,3/3
  • ABC: 0,2/2
  • The CW: 0,1/1

'Young Sheldon'

'Young Sheldon'

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.850.000 [0,57/6] (1º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al': 4.910.000 [0,46/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts': 5.960.000 [0,6/5] (1º)

09:30 - 'How We Roll': 3.980.000 [0,43/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 4.080.000 [0,38/4] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Law & Order': 4.020.000 [0,44/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.740.000 [0,6/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.160.000 [0,5/5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 2.140.000 [0,27/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Superstar': 2.260.000 [0,23/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef Junior': 2.010.000 [0,4/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 1.460.000 [0,34/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Welcome to Flatch': 720.000 [0,17/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker': 850.000 [0,08/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 430.000 [0,09/1] (5º)

