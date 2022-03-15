ABC se desmarca con 'The Bachelor' y Fox cierra 'The Cleaning Lady' sin sorpresas

Audiencias Lunes 14 de Marzo de 2022
'The Bachelor'
Adultos 18-49
- ABC: 0,8/6
- CBS: 0,5/4
- Fox: 0,5/4
- NBC: 0,4/3
- The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 4.290.000 [1,0] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.600.000 [0,4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.630.000 [0,6] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.580.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.300.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 4.970.000 [0,4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.480.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Cleaning Lady' (Final): 2.820.000 [0,4] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 2.970.000 [0,4] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Endgame': 1.950.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 690.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming': 450.000 [0,1] (5º)