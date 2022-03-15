FormulaTV
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 14 MARZO

ABC se desmarca con 'The Bachelor' y Fox cierra 'The Cleaning Lady' sin sorpresas

El reality no tiene rival en el prime time, pese al rendimiento de las sitcoms de CBS.

Por RedacciónPublicado: Martes 15 Marzo 2022 18:50 (hace 4 horas)

Audiencias Lunes 14 de Marzo de 2022

'The Bachelor'

Adultos 18-49

  • ABC: 0,8/6
  • CBS: 0,5/4
  • Fox: 0,5/4
  • NBC: 0,4/3
  • The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 4.290.000 [1,0] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.600.000 [0,4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.630.000 [0,6] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.580.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.300.000 [0,5] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 4.970.000 [0,4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.480.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Cleaning Lady' (Final): 2.820.000 [0,4] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 2.970.000 [0,4] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Endgame': 1.950.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 690.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming': 450.000 [0,1] (5º)

