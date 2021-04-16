Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 15 ABRIL

ABC roza el pleno con los estables datos de 'Station 19', 'Anatomía de Grey' y 'Rebel'

'Rebel' se mantiene estable en su segunda semana pero no supera a 'Organized Crime'.

Redacción Viernes 16 Abril 2021 17:51 (hace 1 hora)
'Rebel'

'Rebel'

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen': 2.710.000 [0,7/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 2.400.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:30 - 'The Moodys': 1.160.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.880.000 [0,7/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Anatomía de Grey': 4.840.000 [0,9/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Rebel': 3.520.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.130.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al': 5.290.000 [0,5/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom': 5.250.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

09:30 - 'B Positive': 3.980.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Clarice' (R): 1.750.000 [0,2/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Manifest': 3.210.000 [0,5/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.520.000 [0,8/6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 4.250.000 [0,6/5] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker': 1.150.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 540.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

