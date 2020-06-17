'The Titan Games' triunfa en una jornada dominada totalmente por NBC

NBC: 0,6/4

ABC: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,3/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever' (8-11 p.m.): 2.150.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

Fox

CBS

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 1.010.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 850.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico' (Final): 660.000 [0,1/1] (4º)