AUDIENCIAS EEUU 15 JUNIO

'The Titan Games' triunfa en una jornada dominada totalmente por NBC

El final de temporada de 'Roswell New Mexico' se mantiene estable en The CW.

Redacción Miércoles 17 Junio 2020 10:00 (hace 5 horas)

'The Titan Games'

'The Titan Games'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,6/4

ABC: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,3/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Titan Games': 3.800.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Wall': 3.770.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Songland': 2.400.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever' (8-11 p.m.): 2.150.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.510.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.230.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.860.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.600.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.900.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.900.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 1.010.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 850.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico' (Final): 660.000 [0,1/1] (4º)

