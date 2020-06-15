'60 Minutes' domina y 'Hollywood Game Night' cae tras su estreno

'Hollywood Game Night'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,7/4
CBS: 0,5/3
Fox: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.620.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 5.250.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.910.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Match Game': 3.550.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 7.800.000 [0,7/5] (2º)
08:00 - '60 Minutes Presents' (R): 5.690.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 3.530.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 3.210.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
NBC
07:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night': 1.580.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
08:00 - 'The Titan Games' (R): 1.070.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m) (R): 2.140.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.830.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 2.150.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 2.210.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bless the Harts' (R): 2.400.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 2.340.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 2.300.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 400.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 326.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
