AUDIENCIAS EEUU 14 JUNIO

'60 Minutes' domina y 'Hollywood Game Night' cae tras su estreno

Fox crece con las reposiciones de sus sitcoms, llegando a superar a NBC.

Lunes 15 Junio 2020
'Hollywood Game Night'

'Hollywood Game Night'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.620.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 5.250.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.910.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Match Game': 3.550.000 [0,6/3] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 7.800.000 [0,7/5] (2º)

08:00 - '60 Minutes Presents' (R): 5.690.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 3.530.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 3.210.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night': 1.580.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Titan Games' (R): 1.070.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m) (R): 2.140.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.830.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 2.150.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 2.210.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bless the Harts' (R): 2.400.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 2.340.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 2.300.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 400.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 326.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

