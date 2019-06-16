El U.S. Open de golf lidera ampliamente en el domingo más deportivo de Fox

Tiger Woods en el 2019 U.S. Open Golf Championship

La segunda jornada del U.S. Open es el acontecimiento deportivo que, este domingo 16 de junio, consigue reunir a más espectadores durante el prime time estadounidense, alcanzando el 1,5 de rating. El evento deportivo lidera ampliamente durante sus 3 horas por encima de programas como, el otro programa periodístico con que coincide, que obtiene un 0,6 e iguala con ello a la reposición de ' America's Got Talent '.

Peores datos cosecha 'The $100,000 Pyramid', ya que se queda en un 0,6 de cuota de pantalla que le supone perder tres décimas tras su estreno. No obstante, mantiene su posición de segunda opción de los espectadores tras el golf, apenas superando a la repetición de 'America's Got Talent'. Por debajo queda también 'The Good Fight', que en su estreno en abierto apenas cosecha un escueto 0,3.

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 1,5/ 8

ABC: 0,6/ 3

CBS: 0,4/ 2

NBC: 0,4/ 2

CW: 0,1/ 1

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 6.050.000 [0,5/3] (2º) 08:00 - '60 Minutes': 4.670.000 [0,4/2] (4º) 09:00 - 'The Good Fight' (Estreno): 3.520.000 [0,3/2] (4º) 10:00 - 'The Good Fight': 3.620.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.500.000 [0,5/3] (3º) 08:00 - '20/20': 3.910.000 [0,6/3] (2º) 09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 3.440.000 [0,6/3] (2º) 10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.550.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night' (R): 1.530.000 [0,3/2] (4º) 08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 3.190.000 [0,6/3] (3º) 07:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 2.100.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

Fox

07:00 - '2019 U.S. Open Golf Championship' (7-10 p.m.) (Especial): 7.200.000 [1,5/8] (1º)

The CW