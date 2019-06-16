El U.S. Open de golf lidera ampliamente en el domingo más deportivo de Fox

Tiger Woods en el 2019 U.S. Open Golf Championship
Peores datos cosecha 'The $100,000 Pyramid', ya que se queda en un 0,6 de cuota de pantalla que le supone perder tres décimas tras su estreno. No obstante, mantiene su posición de segunda opción de los espectadores tras el golf, apenas superando a la repetición de 'America's Got Talent'. Por debajo queda también 'The Good Fight', que en su estreno en abierto apenas cosecha un escueto 0,3.
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 1,5/ 8
ABC: 0,6/ 3
CBS: 0,4/ 2
NBC: 0,4/ 2
CW: 0,1/ 1
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 6.050.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
08:00 - '60 Minutes': 4.670.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Good Fight' (Estreno): 3.520.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Good Fight': 3.620.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.500.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
08:00 - '20/20': 3.910.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 3.440.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.550.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
NBC
07:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night' (R): 1.530.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 3.190.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
07:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 2.100.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
Fox
07:00 - '2019 U.S. Open Golf Championship' (7-10 p.m.) (Especial): 7.200.000 [1,5/8] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 440.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 430.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 550.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
