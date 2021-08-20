Notificaciones
EXCLUSIVA Isabel Garrido ('El desorden que dejas') ficha por la temporada 5 de 'Élite'

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 18 AGOSTO

'Press Your Luck' toca fondo en ABC y 'Big Brother' lidera en su franja en CBS

'Riverdale' se mantiene por debajo del medio millón de espectadores en la noche de The CW.

Redacción Viernes 20 Agosto 2021 11:59 (hace 13 minutos)
  • logoantena3

    14,3%

  • logotelecinco

    13,6%

  • logola1

    6,8%

  • logolasexta

    6,1%

  • logocuatro

    5,0%

  • logola2

    3,4%

  • logofdf

    3,1%

  • logodivinity

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,6%

  • logoenergy

    2,5%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logodiscoverymax

    2,1%

  • logoneox

    1,9%

  • logoteledeporte

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,3%

  • logoclan

    1,1%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logoten

    1,0%

  • logobemadtv

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,8%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,7%

'Press Your Luck'

'Press Your Luck'

Adultos 18-49

· CBS: 0,4/4

· NBC: 0,4/4

· ABC: 0,4/4

· Fox: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.790.000 [0,9] (1º)

09:00 - 'House Calls with Dr. Phil' (Estreno): 1.830.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'The FBI Declassified': 1.780.000 [0,2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.020.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 3.520.000 [0,5] (1º)

10:00 - 'Superstar': 1.800.000 [0,3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 5.740.000 [0,7] (2º)

09:00 - 'Family Game Fight!': 2.230.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 1.710.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.390.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Beat Shazam': 1.520.000 [0,4] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Riverdale': 470.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 410.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Crítica de 'SOZ: Soldados o Zombies', una apuesta descerebrada por sus génerosCrítica de 'SOZ: Soldados o Zombies', una apuesta descerebrada por sus géneros