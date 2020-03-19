'The Masked Singer' perpetúa su liderato a pesar de la subida del resto de cadenas

'The Masked Singer'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,3/6
CBS: 1,0/5
ABC: 0,7/3
The CW: 0,2/1
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 7.850.000 [2,2/10] (1º)
09:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 3.840.000 [1,2/6] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 9.120.000 [1,3/6] (3º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 8.900.000 [1,3/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD': 7.560.000 [1,2/6] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 7.700.000 [1,5/8] (2º)
09:00 - 'SEAL Team': 5.010.000 [0,8/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.': 4.090.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 4.940.000 [1,1/5] (4º)
08:30 - 'Schooled': 3.200.000 [0,8/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Grown-ish': 4.300.000 [0,9/4] (3º)
09:30 - 'black-ish': 3.180.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Stumptown': 2.700.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 1.050.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 871.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
