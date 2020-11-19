Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 18 NOVIEMBRE

'The Masked Singer' lidera de nuevo y 'For Life' vuelve con mal pie a ABC

'Chicago Med' es la serie más vista del día, superando los 7,6 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Jueves 19 Noviembre 2020 18:00 (hace 2 horas)
'The Masked Singer'

'The Masked Singer'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 1,3/7

NBC: 0,9/5

ABC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,1/0

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 6.160.000 [1,6/9] (1º)

09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 3.690.000 [1,0/5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.600.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

08:30 - 'American Housewife': 2.850.000 [0,6/3] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.580.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

09:30 - 'black-ish': 2.330.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

10:00 - 'For Life' (Estreno): 1.910.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 7.630.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

08:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.550.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

08:00 - 'Chicago PD': 6.200.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Amazing Race' (8-10 p.m.): 3.390.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'SWAT': 2.190.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Devils': 319.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner': 542.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

