'The Masked Singer' lidera de nuevo y 'For Life' vuelve con mal pie a ABC

'The Masked Singer'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 1,3/7
NBC: 0,9/5
ABC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/0
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 6.160.000 [1,6/9] (1º)
09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 3.690.000 [1,0/5] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.600.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
08:30 - 'American Housewife': 2.850.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.580.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
09:30 - 'black-ish': 2.330.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
10:00 - 'For Life' (Estreno): 1.910.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 7.630.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
08:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.550.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
08:00 - 'Chicago PD': 6.200.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Amazing Race' (8-10 p.m.): 3.390.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'SWAT': 2.190.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Devils': 319.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Coroner': 542.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
