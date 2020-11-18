Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 17 DE NOVIEMBRE

'The Bachelorette' cede a causa del fuerte regreso de 'NCIS'

Modesto estreno de 'Big Sky', que se ve superado por la nueva temporada de 'FBI: Most Wanted'.

Redacción Miércoles 18 Noviembre 2020 18:20 (hace 37 minutos)
'NCIS'

'NCIS'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,1/7

NBC: 0,9/6

CBS: 0,8/5

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' : 7.350.000 [1,0/8] (2º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 6.380.000 [1,2/7] (2º)

10:00 - 'Transplant' : 3.450.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.390.000 [1,3/8] (1º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky' (Estreno): 4.030.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (Estreno): 10.070.000 [0,9/6] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (Estreno): 8.050.000 [0,9/5] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (Estreno): 5.300.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds': 1.400.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Next': 998.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Swamp Thing': 673.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 406.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Comentarios y social

