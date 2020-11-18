'The Bachelorette' cede a causa del fuerte regreso de 'NCIS'

ABC: 1,1/7

NBC: 0,9/6

CBS: 0,8/5

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' : 7.350.000 [1,0/8] (2º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 6.380.000 [1,2/7] (2º)

10:00 - 'Transplant' : 3.450.000 [0,5/3] (3º)