AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 AGOSTO

'Big Brother' impulsa a CBS y NBC pierde fuelle sin 'World of Dance'

La recta final de 'The 100' se mantiene estable en el prime time de The CW.

Redacción Jueves 20 Agosto 2020 17:56 (hace 1 hora)
'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,4/2

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.920.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.630.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'CBS News: Democratic Convention': 1.820.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 5.080.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 2.400.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Democratic National Convention' (R): 2.110.000 [0,3/2] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.260.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.500.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'United We Fall': 3.010.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 1.780.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 1.870.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'American Housewife': 1.620.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Democratic National Convention: Your Voice/Your Vote': 1.910.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The 100': 556.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner': 606.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

