Notificaciones
ÚLTIMA HORA Un herido en un atentado contra una mezquita de Londres perpetrado por un militante ultraderechista

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 FEBRERO

El debate del Partido Demócrata eclipsa al final de 'Mentes criminales'

El drama procedimental de CBS se despide para siempre con el segundo mejor dato de su temporada final.

Redacción Jueves 20 Febrero 2020 18:40 (hace 1 hora)

'Mentes criminales'

'Mentes criminales'

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 1,5/7

NBC: 1,4/7

CBS: 1,0/5

ABC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 7.010.000 [1,9/10] (1º)

09:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 3.100.000 [1,0/5] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 5.310.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Democratic Candidates Debate' (9-11 p.m.): 10.007.000 [1,8/9] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 7.160.000 [1,4/7] (2º)

09:00 - 'Criminal Minds' (9-11 p.m.): 5.390.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.970.000 [0,8/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Schooled': 2.930.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Modern Family': 3.260.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

09:30 - 'Single Parents': 2.740.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Stumptown': 2.230.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Howie Mandel Gala' (8-9:30 p.m.): 826.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?' (R): 563.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Crítica de 'Esta mierda me supera', un (super)poderoso grito de rabia adolescenteCrítica de 'Esta mierda me supera', un (super)poderoso grito de rabia adolescente