El debate del Partido Demócrata eclipsa al final de 'Mentes criminales'

FOX: 1,5/7

NBC: 1,4/7

CBS: 1,0/5

ABC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

NBC

CBS

ABC

The CW

08:00 - 'Howie Mandel Gala' (8-9:30 p.m.): 826.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?' (R): 563.000 [0,1/1] (5º)