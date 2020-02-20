El debate del Partido Demócrata eclipsa al final de 'Mentes criminales'

'Mentes criminales'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,4/7
CBS: 1,0/5
ABC: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 7.010.000 [1,9/10] (1º)
09:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 3.100.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 5.310.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Democratic Candidates Debate' (9-11 p.m.): 10.007.000 [1,8/9] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 7.160.000 [1,4/7] (2º)
09:00 - 'Criminal Minds' (9-11 p.m.): 5.390.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.970.000 [0,8/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Schooled': 2.930.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Modern Family': 3.260.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
09:30 - 'Single Parents': 2.740.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Stumptown': 2.230.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Howie Mandel Gala' (8-9:30 p.m.): 826.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?' (R): 563.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social