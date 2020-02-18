Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 18 FEBRERO

'NCIS' y 'Los Conner' se reparten el liderazgo y 'This Is Us' también triunfa

El programa en prime time de Ellen DeGeneres, 'Ellen's Game of Games', sigue cosechando buenos datos de audiencia.

Redacción Miércoles 19 Febrero 2020
'NCIS'

'NCIS'

'Los Conner', la sitcom emitida en ABC, sigue amasando buenos datos en la franja de las ocho, pero pierde casi un millón de espectadores respecto a la semana anterior. 'NCIS' crece una semana más, llegando a los 11.850.000 espectadores, por lo que es líder. Pero el crecimiento más notable de la noche del martes es el de 'The Resident', que crece en más de dos millones de espectadores en Fox.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,0/5

CBS: 0,9/5

ABC: 0,7/3

FOX: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,3/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 4.600.000 [1,0/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 6.420.000 [1,4/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 4.750.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS': 11.790.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'FBI': 9.200.000 [0,9/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 6.230.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Conners': 5.540.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

08:30 - 'Bless This Mess': 3.340.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'mixed-ish': 2.510.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:30 - 'black-ish': 2.360.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'For Life': 2.580.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.830.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's To Hell and Back': 2.240.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash': 1.100.000 [0,4/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 735.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

