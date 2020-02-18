'NCIS' y 'Los Conner' se reparten el liderazgo y 'This Is Us' también triunfa

'NCIS'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,0/5
CBS: 0,9/5
ABC: 0,7/3
FOX: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,3/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 4.600.000 [1,0/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'This Is Us': 6.420.000 [1,4/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 4.750.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS': 11.790.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'FBI': 9.200.000 [0,9/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 6.230.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Conners': 5.540.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
08:30 - 'Bless This Mess': 3.340.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'mixed-ish': 2.510.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:30 - 'black-ish': 2.360.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'For Life': 2.580.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.830.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's To Hell and Back': 2.240.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 1.100.000 [0,4/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 735.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social