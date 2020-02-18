'NCIS' y 'Los Conner' se reparten el liderazgo y 'This Is Us' también triunfa

NBC: 1,0/5

CBS: 0,9/5

ABC: 0,7/3

FOX: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,3/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 4.600.000 [1,0/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 6.420.000 [1,4/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 4.750.000 [0,7/4] (2º)